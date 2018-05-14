The victim was a construction delivery driver who was unloading pallets of pavers on a steep incline.

A man died after being trapped under a forklift on Monday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire department spokesman Hilton Almond said a 911 call came in “about a man who somehow got trapped underneath the forklift” at 10:45 a.m. He was dead by the time medics arrived at the scene, at East John Street and 26th Avenue East, Hilton said.

Officials told KOMO-TV that the man was a construction delivery driver who was unloading pallets of pavers on a steep incline.

Hilton said crews were still trying free the body from under the forklift at 11:30 a.m.