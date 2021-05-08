A man in his early 30s was hit and killed Saturday morning by a southbound BNSF freight train, Marysville police said.

Emergency responders arriving to the 9100 block of State Avenue in Marysville, Snohomish County, just after 11:30 a.m. found the man dead.

An employee at a nearby business tried in vain to warn the man of the approaching train, according to initial reports relayed by the Marysville Police Department.

The engineer attempted to stop the train but could not do so in time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.