Kent police officers are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train on the BNSF railroad tracks near South 212th Street and 77th Avenue South.

The department posted on social media that officers were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and spoke to the conductor of the train, who said the man laid down on the tracks in front of the train and “did not move when the conductor activated the train’s emergency whistles and horns.”

The conductor said he could not stop the southbound Sounder passenger train in time, police said.