The man was struck near 8100 Broadway. Traffic detectives are investigating.

Daniel Beekman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man died Friday night after being struck by a bus in Everett, police said.

He was walking in the roadway near 8100 Broadway at about 10 p.m. when he was hit by the Everett Transit bus, said Aaron Snell, a spokesman for the Everett Police Department.

Broadway was closed for two hours near the incident, which traffic detectives are investigating, Snell said.

“The detectives will work with Everett Transit to get video surveillance,” he said. “We’re hopeful the video will help us out.”

The man’s name and age have not yet been made public.

