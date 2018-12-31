The man was seen running across the I-5 southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Sunday, before he was struck by three cars, according to state patrol.

A 35-year-old man died after he was hit by several cars while running across Interstate 5 near Stanwood on Sunday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

Brian K. Cooper, from Stanwood, was seen running across the I-5 southbound lanes around 6 p.m. before he was struck by three cars, according to a State Patrol statement. All drivers stayed at the scene and none was arrested, Trooper Heather Axtman said.

The incident is under investigation, and it’s not clear why the man was in the roadway, Axtman said.