A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lower Queen Anne Wednesday night, according to the Seattle police and fire departments.

The shooting was in the 600 block of Third Avenue West, according to a tweet from Seattle Police Department. Officers began responding around 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said one man died from the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to Seattle police.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.