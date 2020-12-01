A man was injured in a fire that started while he was welding outside his Everett home Monday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 5000 block of Sperry Lane in central Everett just before 8 p.m., according to the Everett Fire Department. The homeowner, a man in his 60s, was welding outside between the house and the garage when some sparks ignited nearby combustible sources, fire officials said.

The fire “got out of control,” and when firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof, fire officials said. Both residents of the house, including the man in his 60s, self-evacuated.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition for burn injuries, fire officials said.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours after the blaze was extinguished to address any hot spots. Officials are estimating $300,000 in damages.

No further information about the incident or the man’s condition was immediately available.