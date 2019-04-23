A 35-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a King County Metro bus while trying to cross Highway 509 on Tuesday was in critical condition, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 509 north of South Cloverdale Street, Trooper Rick Johnson said. The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Neither the passengers on the bus nor the driver were injured.

Johnson said detectives are still trying to determine why the man was in the roadway.