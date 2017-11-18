The known white supremacist killed his best friend and two others in Woodland in 2016.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A jury has convicted a 37-year-old man of three counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of three people in a home in Washington state.
The Columbian reported that a jury Friday also convicted Brent Luyster of one count of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Luyster, a known white supremacist, shot and killed Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016, in the small town of Woodland. A fourth person was shot and survived.
Officials say Thompson was Luyster’s best friend and LaMar a friend. Knight was LaMar’s partner.
Prosecutors say Luyster killed the three because he was upset about felony charges in a different case that might land him back in jail. Luyster’s defense team argued that was speculation and said there was little physical evidence against Luyster.
