BEND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in central Oregon has acquitted a man of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend.

The jury convicted Ian Cranston Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, assault, and two counts of unlawfully having a weapon, in the death of Barry Washington Jr., Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news release.

Much of the incident, including the shooting by Cranston, was captured on video and the case hinged on whether jurors thought Cranston acted in self-defense, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The convictions came after a two-week trial and more than six hours of deliberations.

Washington was killed by a gunshot in downtown Bend early on Sept. 19, 2021. Police who responded to the scene arrested Cranston, who is white.

The men did not appear to know each other before the shooting but they fought after Washington complimented a woman Cranston was dating, prosecutors have said. Defense lawyers said Cranston shot Washington because he feared for his safety while prosecutors said the fight was over before the shooting happened.

The killing spurred racial justice protests at the time of Washington’s death and during the trial.