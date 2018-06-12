AUBURN — A man accused of trying to abduct a 13-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Victor Paz-Fajardo was ordered held on $100,000 bail when he appeared in King County District Court on Monday.

The teen told KOMO News she noticed a truck following her Friday morning as she walked to school. She says the truck pulled over and the driver asked her if she wanted a ride. She says when she said no, the truck drove by but then quickly turned around and stopped next to her. He got out and tried to grab her. She ran and hid behind a car and called 911.

Auburn Police say they obtained surveillance video and were able to identify the truck’s license plate. They arrested Paz-Fajardo Friday night during a traffic stop.