A Seattle man was charged Tuesday with felony hit and run and the theft of a vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer, after she was struck by a car and killed while assisting people involved in a crash, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Roger Lee Owens Jr., 49, was arrested last week after being accused of stealing Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris’ personal vehicle after she was killed.

Prosecutors say that Owens was driving a U-Haul van that was involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 5 on June 13. While the cars were stopped, Harris, 38, pulled over while off duty to help. A driver of a fourth car was not able to stop in time and struck one of the vehicles, before hitting Harris.

State Patrol, who arrested Owens on Thursday, said he then stole Harris’ vehicle and left it two miles away in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. Police said he also stole her backpack, which had her badge and gun.

Owens was charged with three felonies Tuesday, including unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

On Saturday, a King County judge found sufficient probable cause to continue holding Owens on $325,000 bail. The total includes a $75,000 bail for a separate January incident in which Owens is being investigated.

Owens’s next court appearance will be an arraignment scheduled for July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.