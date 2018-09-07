The man was involved in a brief standoff with police Friday.

The man arrested Friday afternoon after barricading himself in a South Seattle apartment is suspected of a weekend killing in the Chinatown International District.

Seattle police arrested the 48-year-old man after a standoff on Seward Park Avenue South.

He is a suspect in the death of a man found in the Chinatown International District on Sept. 1, according to a post on the police online blotter. The 56-year-old victim was found bleeding from the leg near 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street, police said.

On Friday officers responded to the Seward Park Avenue South location to investigate a domestic-violence assault and recognized the man’s name, according to the blotter. He was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide and domestic- violence assault, the blotter said.