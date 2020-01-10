A 37-year-old Auburn man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting at one fellow driver on Wednesday and flashing a shotgun at another.

No one was injured, but the shooting — which happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Tukwila — was a close call, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“It missed him. Narrowly missed,” Trooper Rick Johnson told KOMO News. “We’re really thankful he didn’t get hit by that.”

The suspect faces multiple charges, including assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants, police said.

The incident wasn’t the only one this week involving a driver armed with a gun in traffic, Johnson said. On Monday, a semi-truck driver was shot in Kent. Police have not made an arrest in that case.

Johnson told KOMO he thinks violent reactions while driving in traffic seem to have become more common.

“It seems like we’ve had a wave of them lately. It’s concerning to us, definitely. We want people to report these things,” Johnson told the station. “People dislike being tailgated, dislike being cut off, and some individuals get angry and they want to teach that other person a lesson.”