A 44-year-old man accidentally shot his gun at Sage’s Restaurant in Redmond Saturday, according to police.

According to Jill Green, the spokesperson with the Redmond Police Department, the man was carrying a semi-automatic pistol when he entered the restaurant and it discharged. Two people were injured: the ricochet hit an 84-year-old man in the elbow and a 67-year old was hit with shrapnel.

The owner of the gun had a concealed pistol license.

Last night around 7:55 p.m., Redmond police were dispatched to a call of a shooting at Sages Restaurant in the 15900 block of NE 83rd Street. A male customer entered the restaurant and the firearm he was legally carrying discharged and ricocheted off the floor, pic.twitter.com/lvTdegl8zU — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) June 17, 2023

The victims were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the restaurant before law enforcement arrived, but he later showed up at the Redmond police station, according to officers.

He was booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines for investigation of reckless endangerment. Police say the firearm discharge was due to negligence.