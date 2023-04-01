A 23-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Tacoma on Saturday morning.

Police say the man was driving northbound on Marine View Drive when he crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck another car. The crash was in the 1900 block of Marine View Drive.

Further details about what caused the crash are not yet available, said Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

A mother, father and child traveling in the southbound car were transported to the hospital, along with a passenger in the southbound car, all with non-life-threatening injuries, Haddow said. Their ages were not immediately available.

Marine View Drive was closed between Norpoint Way and Taylor Way around 8:50 a.m. and reopened around 11:20 a.m.