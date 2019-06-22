A Granite Falls man was killed early Saturday on Interstate 5 in Marysville when his car was rear-ended, law-enforcement officials said.
The 22-year-old man was either stopped or driving very slowly on I-5 shortly after 3 a.m. and was struck from behind by a truck, according to the Washington State Patrol. The car struck a guardrail and the truck rolled and slid on its roof before also striking a guardrail.
The driver of the car died at the scene. The second driver was injured and taken to a hospital.
It’s unclear why the first car had stopped or was driving slowly on the highway, State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman said Saturday afternoon.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.