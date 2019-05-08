Adrian Harper with Graffix, Inc. helps install Brazilian artist Regina Silveira’s large mural “Octopus Wrap” at the Olympic Sculpture Park’s PACCAR Pavilion on Western Ave. The installation covers the walls, windows and part of the floors, with a series of tire tracks. Workers began installation Monday and will finish Friday. It opens to the public this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and is free (the OSP is always free). The mural is composed of hundreds of vinyl panels.