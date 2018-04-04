Local NewsPhoto & Video Making room at UW Waterfront Center for warmer weather Originally published April 4, 2018 at 7:53 pm Abbie Corlett, a junior in the nursing program at the University of Washington, arranges an overflow area of canoes at the UW Waterfront Activities Center in Seattle on Monday. The center started renting boats Sunday, and space is needed on the docks to make room for kayaks, which will appear as early as May. According to manager Rod Smith, 28 singles and 14 tandems will be available to rent when the water warms up a bit. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) The UW Waterfront Activities Center in Seattle started renting boats Sunday. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeattle School Board selects first Native American superintendent in city history
