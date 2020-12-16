The maker of the popular Fisher Scones, a staple at the annual Washington State Fair, has been cited for more than 1,500 instances of overworking teenagers — the most work-hour violations involving minors the state has ever uncovered, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).

State investigators found Woodinville-based Conifer Specialties was responsible for 1,560 instances of teens working more hours than allowed by state law, involving 78 teens between 14 and 15 years old and 139 teens between 16 and 17 years old, according to a Wednesday L&I statement. Of the 1,560 violations, 426 involved teens working during school hours.

There were also more than 100 instances of teens missing meal breaks, which can help prevent on-the-job injuries, the statement said. Many of the youth were also home-schooled, attending private school or not enrolled in school.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job,” Josie Bryan, L&I youth employment specialist, said in the statement. “The goal is to ensure a youth’s health, well-being, and educational opportunities.”

Conifer — a specialty food and drink-mix manufacturing company founded in 1977 — has until Dec. 23 to appeal the citation, which includes a $45,100 fine, the statement said. The company, currently owned by John Patrick Heily, also manufactures Canterbury Naturals and Canterbury Organics.

Conifer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The state began the investigation after receiving a report that a teenager was injured while using a commercial-grade mixer between August and November of 2019, the statement said.

Under state law, teenagers ages 14 to 15 can work no more than 16 hours a week during school hours, or no more than three hours per day for six days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Teenagers ages 16 to 17 can work no more than 20 hours a week during school hours, or no more than four hours a day for six days a week between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If companies want to allow minors to work more hours, they must obtain a minor work variance with the state, the statement said.