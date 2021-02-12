A “major” gas leak in a commercial building near Boeing Field forced evacuations in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the 7000 block of Airport Way South just after 2 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department, which asked the public to avoid the area.

The Fire Department confirmed “dangerous levels of natural gas within a commercial building” and said that as of 3 p.m. all buildings in the immediate area had been cleared out. Crews also were restricting access to the area within a half-mile radius.

No injuries were reported.

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light also responded to the area, securing the leak and shutting off power to the area, according to fire officials.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle police were assisting with traffic control near Airport Way South, which was closed between South Hardy Street and South Norfolk Street.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.