South King County fire crews are fighting a huge blaze at the Federal Way home where an 85-year-old woman is alleged to have recently shot her two female roommates, one of whom died.

The house, in the 2000 block of 306th Lane, was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived early Monday morning, South King Fire said on Twitter.

Police confirmed to Q13 News it was the house where 85-year-old Beverly Jenne is alleged to have shot and killed Janet Oyuga and wounded Oyuga’s sister.

Police had been called to the home on Dec. 19 and found the two sisters shot and Jenne on the bed with electrical cord around her neck, Federal Way police said.

The homeowner told police Jenne had owned the house since 1979, but it was foreclosed and sold in November 2019. The new owner was renovating the home, he said, and had entered into a lease-to-own agreement with the two sisters.

The sisters had decided to allow Jenne to live there until she found another home.

But, according to police, Jenne was not appreciative and left a note in her car saying she was forced to kill Janet Oyuga, because “Janet is not a very nice person” and she had no one to help her.

Jenne was charged last week with first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Fire investigators have not yet released a cause for the blaze, which started early Monday morning.