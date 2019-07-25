A major crash was reported Thursday afternoon at South 176th Street and International Boulevard, near Sea-Tac International Airport, according to South King Fire and Puget Sound Regional Fire.

One person was dead and at least seven were injured in the crash. Two of the seven were seriously injured, with four others wounded and not walking, said Joe Root, a spokesman for Puget Sound Regional Fire. One other person who was injured refused treatment.

Officers responded to the crash at about 1 p.m.

Aerial footage of the scene from TV helicopters showed a shuttle bus, with a Marriott logo, flipped on its side next to the road’s median. A black sedan, which was on top of the median, also appeared to be involved in the collision.

The driver heading southbound crossed over the center dividing line into the median and hit the shuttle, which was heading northbound, Root said.

#BREAKING @kiro7chopper just arrived over the scene of the bus crash S 176th and International Blvd. this looks like a @Marriott shuttle bus. Again people were ejected from the bus. @PugetSoundFire says one person deceased. pic.twitter.com/MI6hI0jv40 — KIRO 7 Brooke (@KIRO7Brooke) July 25, 2019

Sound Transit said that Express Routes 560 and 574 will not serve the SeaTac Link light rail station until further notice, due to the police activity.

This story will be updated.