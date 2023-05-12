The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily halted mail delivery for an unknown number of Southeast Seattle residents because of a rapid increase in mail theft in the area, USPS officials said Friday.

Some customers in the 98118 ZIP code — roughly from Columbia City to Rainier Beach — have been directed to pick up their mail at their local postal annex, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said in an email. About 50,000 people live in that ZIP code.

The Postal Service didn’t say Friday how many people are affected, when the decision to halt service was made or when service will resume.

Postal inspector John Wiegand in an interview cited a “rapid and large increase” in mail theft which led the Postal Service to make a decision to temporarily stop delivery “while we attempt to rectify a mail-theft issue in the area.” The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the law-enforcement arm of the USPS, and has a few active mail-theft investigations in the area, according to Wiegand.

At the Columbia carrier annex Friday afternoon, a line snaked outside with residents hoping to pick up their mail. A woman who lives in a South Beacon Hill house said her cul-de-sac’s mailbox stack was knocked over multiple times, so she’s been retrieving her mail at the post office for months.

A couple living in a Columbia City town home said they and their neighbors haven’t had delivery for a month and a half, after they informed their mail carrier their locked mailbox had been broken into.

Signs on the entrance door detailed the Postal Service’s recent woes. Due to staffing shortages, one said, the annex would be closing at 4:30 p.m. — though at 4:45 p.m. it remained open and people were being let in. Another said all parcels being picked up must match its name and address to the person’s identification card.

“We understand this is a massive, massive inconvenience to residents in that area,” Wiegand said.