The U.S. Postal Service says it will resume mail delivery Tuesday in Southeast Seattle, where hundreds of residents haven’t received mail because of mail theft and “equipment security concerns.”

Mail delivery in the 98118 ZIP code was halted last week and customers — USPS said Monday it affected “less than 900” residents — were directed to pick up their mail at their local postal annex. Any mail that wasn’t picked up last week will be delivered, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said Monday in an email.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we work to preserve the safety and sanctity of the mail,” Frum said.

USPS is making improvements to affected equipment over the next two days, Frum said. She didn’t provide additional details on what improvements are being made, though postal officials said USPS is taking additional steps, like replacing keys and installing high-security collection boxes, to stop robberies nationally.

Robberies of postal carriers in the U.S. have more than quadrupled over a decade, and weapons were used in most of the 496 robberies in 2022, according to data provided by the Postal Inspection Service to The Associated Press.

Mail theft carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to Postal officials. Possession, concealment or disposal of property carries a sentence of as long as 10 years in prison.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.