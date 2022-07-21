Summer has finally arrived at the Magnuson Park wading pool.

The pool reopened Thursday after multiple illegal bonfires caused damage that required about $10,000 in repairs, according to the Parks Department.

The city’s 19 other wading pools each opened for the summer splashing season in late June or early July. But the Magnuson Park site remained closed for several weeks while the repairs were made.

The work at the park on Lake Washington in Northeast Seattle included replacing three damaged drain covers, repairing the pool’s cement bottom, clearing drain lines and fixing the pool’s filling spigot, the Parks Department said in a blog post.

The department is now placing a fence around the pool when it’s not in use to deter future vandalism and has launched a “Don’t Ruin Summer” messaging campaign that warns against bonfires in wading pools.

The Magnuson Park pool got crowded right away Thursday, as temperatures in the Seattle area topped 80 degrees. Even warmer weather is expected next week, when temperatures could climb past 90.

Wading pools are an option for kids to cool off, as are 10 city spray parks. Three of the city’s nine swimming beaches are closed this summer, however, due to a shortage of lifeguards. Ballard Commons Park, which includes a spray park, has been closed since the winter.

Some wading pools are open daily, some three days per week and some two days per week. The hours are usually noon to 7 p.m. The spray parks are open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations and schedules are available at seattle.gov/parks/find/sprayparks-and-wading-pools.