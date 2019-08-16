The beach at Magnuson Park is closed through at least Saturday after a port-a-potty was pushed into the water, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

The incident occurred Thursday night, Seattle Parks spokeswoman Rachel Schulkin said. The department is still awaiting results of water-quality tests, and the beach will reopen when the water is deemed safe to contact.

Seattle residents likely won’t feel like they’re missing out, as cooler weather in the low to mid-70s is in store for the weekend.

Beach-closure information is available on King County’s water and land services website.