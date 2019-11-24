Local NewsPhoto & Video Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffee Originally published November 24, 2019 at 4:28 pm Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffeeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Take a ride around the Seattle International Auto Show Catching air on Capitol Hill King County Metro Access bus hits building on First Hill Related Stories 2 men shot in Skagit County You can safely eat Puget Sound squid for 8 to 12 meals per month, officials say Cold weather didn't deter car fans from their weekly get-together. Share story By Andy Bao Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories 2 men shot in Skagit County November 24, 2019 You can safely eat Puget Sound squid for 8 to 12 meals per month, officials say November 24, 2019 Police: Woman killed in Federal Way car crash after she speeds away from traffic stop November 24, 2019 Novartis to buy The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion November 24, 2019 More Photo Galleries Take a ride around the Seattle International Auto Show Catching air on Capitol Hill King County Metro Access bus hits building on First Hill Andy Bao