Macy’s landmark store at Third and Pine streets in downtown Seattle will close in February of next year, the company confirmed Saturday, ending a long history of retail and holiday tradition as its online rival Amazon has continued to grow under its own roof.

The announcement of the store’s upcoming closure came one day after employees were told of the decision by the longtime retailer, which took over the block-long building at 300 Pine Street from The Bon Marché in 2003. The closure ends a 90-year run of retail in that space.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s, Inc. has decided to sell the Downtown Seattle Macy’s building,” Blair Rosenberg, Macy’s director of Corporate Communications, said in a statement. Rosenberg’s statement did not detail the reasons behind the decision to sell.

Clearance sales will begin in January 2020. The store will close at the end of February.

“The decision to close a store is always difficult, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at nearby Macy’s Bellevue Square, Alderwood, Southcenter and the Redmond Furniture Gallery, and online at macys.com,” Rosenberg said.

The downtown store will continue to operate through the Holiday 2019 season, Rosenberg said. However, this year the 161-foot high Macy’s star that is lit annually to mark the start of the Seattle holiday season will not shine. The star is in need of repair, Rosenberg said.

Advertising

“That said, we are happy that the new property owner has committed to displaying a reimagined star for the Seattle community to enjoy beginning in 2020,” Rosenberg said. It was not immediately clear if Rosenberg was referring to Starwood Capital Group, the Connecticut-based firm that owns the majority of the building.

The store still plans to “ring in the Seattle holiday season” on Nov. 29 with the 29th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade and fireworks show.

“We look forward to working with the Downtown Seattle Association to transition these beloved traditions,” Rosenberg said.

Store employees first learned of the closing Friday morning in a regular staff meeting. An employee who was present said people were “aghast. I mean, their jobs are gone and there isn’t much in retail anymore.”

The building was declared a historic city landmark in 1988, and until 2003 was known as The Bon Marché department store, owned by Federated Department stores. In 2003, it changed the name to Bon-Macy’s; then in 2005, to Macy’s. In 2007, Federated Department Stores changed its name to Macy’s Incorporated.

Starwood bought four floors in the eight-story building for $65 million in 2015 and added two other floors in 2017, leaving Macy’s the two bottom floors and the basement. The company declined to comment on the Macy’s closure.

Two years ago, Amazon announced that it was leasing the top six floors of the building. The leased space – 312,000 square feet – is enough to hold about 1,500 employees.

The online retail giant now occupies some 47 office buildings in Seattle, encompassing 11.5 million square feet. It also has plans to lease or build some 2 million square feet of office space in Bellevue.