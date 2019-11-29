The Macy’s Holiday Parade was colorful and festive as usual on Friday — but also a little bittersweet with the impending closure early next year of the downtown Seattle Macy’s store.
It was a chilly but clear morning as crowds lined the downtown parade route to watch marching bands, inflatables and animal groups, to name just a few, in the traditional kickoff to the holiday season.
