By
Seattle Times staff photographer

The Macy’s Holiday Parade was colorful and festive as usual on Friday — but also a little bittersweet with the impending closure early next year of the downtown Seattle Macy’s store.

It was a chilly but clear morning as crowds lined the downtown parade route to watch marching bands, inflatables and animal groups, to name just a few, in the traditional kickoff to the holiday season.

Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com;

