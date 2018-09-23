The arrests are the latest in an investigation into a pair of shootings in Lynnwood this week.

Lynnwood police have arrested two teens in connection with shooting on Wednesday that left three people injured, one seriously.

Police arrested two teenage boys on Saturday from a house near the 17300 block of 52nd Avenue West, according to a statement posted on the department’s website on Sunday. They booked a 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County’s youth jail on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Charges against a second 16-year-old boy for illegal possession of weapons are being referred to the county’s prosecutor, according to the statement. Police have not released their names.

The arrests are the latest in an investigation into a pair of shootings in the suburb north of Seattle this week. On Wednesday, police responding to reports of a shooting near Lynndale park found three people shot inside a car. Two received minor injuries, while an 18-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, a 23-year-man was out looking for his lost dog when a bullet fired from a nearby car grazed him in the back, causing a minor injury.

Investigators say the shootings are related. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.