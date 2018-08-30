The 33-year-old was identified as Steven T. Le. He was found dead Tuesday.
A Lynnwood hiker died from an accidental drowning, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The 33-year-old man was identified as Steven T. Le. He was found dead Tuesday.
Le went missing after leaving for a solo hike to Blanca Lake in the Cascades around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The lake is about 50 miles northeast of Seattle.
