A Lynnwood hiker died from an accidental drowning, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The 33-year-old man was identified as Steven T. Le. He was found dead Tuesday.

Le went missing after leaving for a solo hike to Blanca Lake in the Cascades around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The lake is about 50 miles northeast of Seattle.