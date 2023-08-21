LYNNWOOD — As deadly wildfires continued burning on Maui, a luau party in Lynnwood celebrated Hawaiian culture and raised money to help on Saturday.

The first ever Lynnwood Luau was put on at the Lynnwood Event Center by The District, the city’s public facilities district.

“All of our team look forward to celebrating and supporting this culture with you guys today, especially in [light] of the tragedies that have just recently happened,” Executive Director Janet Pope said,

The deadliest wildfire in the nation in the past century has decimated Lahaina, killing at least 114 people. More than 1,000 people remain missing, and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged.

In Lynnwood, children and families enjoyed Hawaiian foods, made leis and watched hula dancers. The luau partnered with Alaska Airlines for visitors to donate to the Kākoʻo Maui Fund, a campaign led by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to deploy resources to communities impacted by the Maui wildfires. Alaska Airlines is one of several companies matching donations.

“We are here to promote the diversity that is the community of Lynnwood,” Pope said.

Osmond Atonio, a dancer with Seattle-based dance school Sunshine from Polynesia, prepared to teach others hula at the event and perform a fire dance. Food vendors sold Hawaiian treats like shaved ice, poke and spam musubi.

Tui Avaava, owner of Tacoma-based Cheehoo Life, sold his Polynesian and Hawaiian fabrics at the event. Avaava, who is Samoan and has lived in Hawaii, said it’s been devastating to witness so many families being displaced by the tragedy.

“What worries me is when there’s mass destruction, the government could buy all that land, commercialize it, and then … those homes are no longer passed down generationally,” Avaava said.

Avaava said his business is looking to donate to local churches and organizations in Lahaina that are organizing relief efforts.

Kahu Kamana’o came from Hawaii to perform a blessing for the event. He blew into a conch to begin the ceremony and sang a song.

“The winds [are] starting to pick up pace,” Kahu Kamana’o said. “It’s an answer, a sign, that the ancestors have arrived.”

Silu Zuo and Aristotle Sun, who have visited Hawaii several times, said it was great to see the community putting together the event. The couple drove from Newcastle to celebrate Hawaii and support the Kākoʻo Maui Fund.

“It’s surreal and really devastating,” Zuo said of the destruction in Lahaina.