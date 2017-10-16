David Pakko, who is “mildly autistic,” was last seen in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood at 2:30 p.m., according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from his Lynnwood home Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

David Pakko, who is “mildly autistic,” was last seen in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood at 2:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Pakko is 4 feet tall, 48 pounds, has dark-blond hair and brown eyes and was wearing camouflage pajamas when he went was last seen.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.