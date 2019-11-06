The interim police chief of Lynden is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries after being struck by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday evening.

Michael Knapp, 79, was crossing the Whatcom County street in a marked crosswalk about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck, according to The Bellingham Herald.

The Washington State Patrol said the 19-year-old driver who hit Knapp at Grover and Fourth streets was driving without headlights.

WSP Trooper Heather Axtman told The Herald the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.