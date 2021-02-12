Ksitigarbha Temple in Lynnwood opened its doors Friday for its first public event in almost a year on the first day of the Lunar New Year — The Year of the Ox.

In accordance with state guidelines, Ksitigarbha Temple members said they were limiting the number of people at the Buddhist temple; limiting the number of parking spaces; and preparing to turn away attendees when they reached capacity.

Community members were asked to wear masks and were able to use hand-sanitizing stations. People prayed at indoor and outdoor shrines.

“The beginning of the year, we believe it reflects the whole year,” says Jason Tang, also known as Minh Hanh, a monk at the temple. “Our members feel it’s important to worship and make offerings to the Buddha so they can have a good rest of the year.”

More info can be found on at diatangtemple.org