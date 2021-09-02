By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- After a COVID skeptic falls to the disease, people ask an awkward question: Should we care?
- Seattle Children's confirms its first patient death from COVID
- Washington State Ferries cruise toward a rocky Labor Day weekend
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 1: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Seattle sees a chilly start to meteorological fall, though warmer temps are expected soon
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.