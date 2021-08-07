Car lovers and community members enjoyed the Seattle Lowrider Block Party on Saturday in White Center. Hosted by the Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, the free event featured lowrider cars, music, traditional Mexican dance performances by Joyas Mestizas, and local vendors.

Denise Bell, 64, of Rainier Beach, strolled through the “Eazy Duz It Car Club’s” lowriders taking photos of interiors and engines. “It takes me back to my younger days,” Bell said. “I think the love they have for the car is clear in how they took the time to restore it and it says a lot about that person.”