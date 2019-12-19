Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shared his proposals to the Legislature aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and combating climate change.

The governor is asking the Legislature to pass a low-carbon fuel standard, a requirement for ride-hailing companies to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions, a bill to create a zero-emission vehicle program and legislation to “align Washington’s emission targets with the latest science,” which would make them more ambitious.

Inslee celebrated landmark legislation passed last session, including a bill that would rid Washington’s electric grid of fossil-fuel-generated power by 2045, enhanced building standards and the ban of “super pollutant” hydrofluorocarbons. The governor said he felt “substantial momentum” that he wanted to keep going.

“What we’ve done is good but it’s not enough,” said Inslee, during a news conference. “We’re well short in doing what’s necessary to protect Washingtonians from the scourge of climate change.”

The governor said the transportation sector, which makes up more than 43 percent of Washington’s greenhouse-gas emissions, needed to be a focus.

Environmental groups have been pushing for a low-carbon fuel standard for years in Washington. California, Oregon and British Columbia all have programs in place. The policy would create a carbon intensity score for transportation fuels, and set targets for suppliers to reduce that score over time.

A local low-carbon fuel standard is being considered in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

In response to the state Legislature’s inaction on clean fuels, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has released a draft rule for a standard that would apply to transportation fuels supplied in those counties.

A 90-day public comment period on the draft rule ends on Jan. 6, 2020. The agency is holding a public hearing today beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Washington State Convention Center.