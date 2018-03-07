According to the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management department, numerous people reported the sound and beam of light across skies along the coast and as far inland as Montesano before 8 p.m. Some even said their homes shook.

A mysterious boom and a bright flash of light across the sky are puzzling emergency-management officials in Washington state Wednesday night.

According to the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management department, numerous people reported the sound and beam of light in the skies along the coast and as far inland as Montesano before 8 p.m. Some even said their homes shook.

The department quickly contacted the National Weather Service in Seattle to see if any severe weather was to blame. But the cause of the event remains unknown.

“We talked to them; we don’t know what it is,” National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg said. “There was no thunderstorm or lightning detected in that area.”

The Emergency Management department reported around 8:10 p.m. on Facebook it had contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the Western Air Defense Sector, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, too. Those agencies also reported no problems.

“There was no earthquake. There are no reports of explosions or crashes on the ground,” the Facebook post says. “We will continue our investigation of the incident and will forward any information we receive.”

No further information was immediately available Wednesday night.