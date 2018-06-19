Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Do you feel unsafe on the Aurora Bridge?

This photo above says it all, doesn’t it? Six narrow lanes, no physical center barrier, buses straddling two lanes. … A center barrier could be installed soon to prevent crossover crashes on the 1933 bridge to ensure a less-stressful trip for 70,000 drivers a day who zip through at the 40-mph speed limit, or often faster, separated by only a double yellow line. Here’s a look at what’s doable, what isn’t — and what’s holding things up.

Need to know

Tumwater police have pieced together what they believe happened in Sunday’s crime spree that ended with a gunman dead in the Walmart parking lot. It is a tale of multiple carjackings, a wrong-way car crash, armed citizens and a lot of terrified bystanders.

A secret recording of small children in federal custody sobbing for their parents is adding to the outrage growing over the separation of families detained at the U.S. border. President Trump remains defiant but will meet with House Republicans today as calls to stop the new practice get louder. More:

• As national and local religious communities add their calls to stop the new practice, the Church Council of Greater Seattle, which held an emotional vigil last night, says it’s ready to help immigrant families in any way possible.

• Microsoft says it is “dismayed by the forcible separation of children from their families at the border.” The statement came after the company faced criticism about its business ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Microsoft had earlier scrubbed, then reinserted, an online reference to its work for ICE.

A year after Charleena Lyles was fatally shot in her apartment by Seattle police officers, attorneys suing on behalf of her four children filed papers alleging that one of the officers perjured himself when he testified that the apartment door was closed during the encounter. They released video and audio that they say shows the officer stepped into the hallway and through the open door as he fired.

Artifacts of injustice

America, conceived in liberty, has been conflict with itself from the start. Slavery was at the center of America’s birth, fueled its economic growth and cost millions of lives in a war that threatened the country’s survival. Explore these rare artifacts of injustice — some ugly, some inspiring — collected by Seattle lawyer Jeffrey Coopersmith. I n this 1860s ambrotype photo, a black nanny holds the white child she cares for. “It’s very rare to see images of black women of that time in the 1850s and ’60s, and when you do, it’s almost always in this capacity — as a nanny to a white child,” he explains. The items reveal our past, but shine a spotlight on how far we still have to go, Jerry Large writes.

What we’re talking about

We recently shared how Amazon was finding new ways for its digital assistant Alexa to move into homes and hotels, and what people were sayingabout it. Today Amazon is rolling out software tools to make it easier for hotel operators to set Alexa to answer guests’ questions and request service.

The Washington Huskies made an early exit from the College World Series, losing yesterday to Oregon State, but as Larry Stone writes, just getting to Omaha marked a huge step forward for the UW baseball program. (Also: What do baseball players do during a 4-hour, 31-minute rain delay? They have a blast.)

Video-game addiction is an official illness, according to the World Health Organization, but it doesn’t intend for that label to be slapped on any teenager who won’t put down the game and come out of the basement. Experts are divided on what this designation really means — and whether it has any value.

File this under Things Doctors Shouldn’t Say to Patients: “Wow! He must be dead. Are you dead, sir?” It’s on video, and an ER doc in Northern California “has been removed from the work schedule,” according to hospital officials. You’ve got to see it to believe it.

Worth a read

What are the large fans/turbines in the I-90 eastbound tunnel for? A reader asks, and we answer.

WSU football Coach Mike Leach said he wanted to start a discussion about government. Well, he certainly started something. Leach tweeted out what turned out to be a doctored video of a speech by former President Obama. Leach defiantly engaged with critics before eventually taking down the tweet and posting a legitimate video.

Enjoying the World Cup? Here are the best Puget Sound-area bars where you can watch the games live.

Bellevue-based Acumatica, a builder of business management software, has landed $25 million in venture capital funding that it plans to use to build out its product line and sales force.

Editorial/opinion

Each attack by the Trump administration damages Obamacare, writes The Seattle Times editorial board. But the Affordable Care Act still can be saved by smart congressional and legislative action.

Today’s weather

Sunny and hot. High 84. Low 62. Sunrise 5:11. Sunset 9:10.

Today in history

In 1910 in Spokane, Father’s Day is celebrated in the U.S. for the first time. Spokane resident Sonora Smart Dodd, raised by her dad after her mother dies, wants fathers to have their own day of recognition. She persuades Spokane ministers and the local YMCA to observe this new “day.” By the 1920s, Father’s Day is observed throughout the U.S., but it’s not until 1972 that President Richard M. Nixon makes the day a national holiday.