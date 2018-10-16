The shower peaks on Oct. 21, but the meteors may be visible as early as today after midnight.

This week’s clear skies are providing a rare opportunity for early-morning views of the Orionid meteor shower, one of the brightest and most beautiful of the year.

The shower peaks on Oct. 21, but the meteors may be visible as early as today after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The phenomenon will stay active until Nov. 7, according to NASA. During its peak, there are 15 meteors per hour, lasting until dawn. NASA recommends finding an area far from city or street lights and lying flat on the ground with your feet facing southeast. Within 30 minutes, your eyes will adapt to the darkness and you’ll be able to do some stargazing.