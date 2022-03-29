Early risers could have a chance to see our closest planets clustered together in the eastern predawn sky this week.

The waning crescent moon seemed to sweep by Venus, Mars and Saturn earlier this week. The three planets had been bunched within an 8-degree circle of each other to form what is called a conjunction, according to EarthSky.

The three planets will remain close into early April and could even be joined by Jupiter, which could pop above the eastern horizon shortly before sunrise through the end of the month.

Weather permitting, we could also see a very thin crescent moon near the horizon after sunset on Friday, according to EarthSky writers John Jardine Goss and Deborah Byrd.

“The farthest west you are, the more likely you’ll see a young moon on April 1. But — given clear skies — all of us in the Northern Hemisphere should see the very thin crescent moon, floating just above the western horizon after sunset. An exquisite sight!”

Another conjunction between Saturn and Mars occurs on April 4 and April 5, when “Red Mars and golden Saturn will look like next-door neighbors on the sky’s dome,” the EarthSky authors write.

Look low in the eastern sky about an hour before sunrise to catch the celestial delight. If you’re up both mornings, note the change in Saturn’s position with respect to Mars. On April 4, the two planets will be within .3 degrees of each other, EarthSky reports.