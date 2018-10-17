The suspect began shooting at officers, who returned fire and killed him early Wednesday morning, police said.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Longview police fatally shot a man who broke into a home and fired shots at officers.

The Longview Daily News reports that the officers were called to the home at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies joined the Longview officers, who arrived on scene and contacted a male subject displaying a firearm.

The suspect fled and forced his way into an occupied residence. The people inside safely fled the home.

The suspect began shooting toward officers, who returned fire. The suspect was killed.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit will investigate the shooting.

The name of the suspect will not be released until family is notified.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com