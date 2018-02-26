PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer from Longview died in a skiing accident last week on Mount Hood.
The Daily News of Longview reports that 58-year-old Patrick Kubin’s ski bindings inexplicably released Thursday and he flipped into a deep hole in the snow.
Kubin’s friends and ski-patrol workers administered CPR, but the lifelong skier could not be saved. No autopsy is planned.
Kubin leaves behind a wife and four grown children. His wife, Jill Johanson, is a state court of appeals judge in Washington state. They met at Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon, where Kubin graduated in 1986.
Dave Tragethon, the spokesman for Mt. Hood Meadows, told The Oregonian/OregonLive the accident happened at the bottom of the Shooting Star lift near the side of Nettie’s run.
——-
Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com