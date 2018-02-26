Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer from Longview died in a skiing accident last week on Mount Hood.

The Daily News of Longview reports that 58-year-old Patrick Kubin’s ski bindings inexplicably released Thursday and he flipped into a deep hole in the snow.

Kubin’s friends and ski-patrol workers administered CPR, but the lifelong skier could not be saved. No autopsy is planned.

Kubin leaves behind a wife and four grown children. His wife, Jill Johanson, is a state court of appeals judge in Washington state. They met at Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon, where Kubin graduated in 1986.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Dave Tragethon, the spokesman for Mt. Hood Meadows, told The Oregonian/OregonLive the accident happened at the bottom of the Shooting Star lift near the side of Nettie’s run.

——-

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com

The Associated Press