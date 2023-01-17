During his more than 16 years running the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Ozzie Knezovich always remembered that county commissioners put their political capital on the line naming him sheriff.

“You know, I was not the front-runner,” said Knezovich, who on Dec. 31 ended his last term as sheriff. “As a matter of fact, the party had chosen somebody else.”

Spokane County Commissioners Todd Mielke, Mark Richards and Phil Harris emerged from that closed-door session in April 2006 and named a then-43-year-old sergeant their pick as the county’s top law enforcement official.

“It added an extra dimension of pressure, if you will,” Knezovich said by phone from his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. “It was always important that I lived up to that trust that they had put in me.”

He has received overwhelming support at the polls and earned national recognition for the agency. But critics say his sometimes bombastic leadership led to lawsuits and unnecessary tension with other leaders in the community.

Mielke is a longtime political ally who took a job with the Sheriff’s Office in 2019 as its chief administrative officer.

“I don’t know that Ozzie was necessarily my top choice at the time,” Mielke said. “If he was, it was a horse race, neck-and-neck.”

The commissioners were forced to name a new sheriff after then-Sheriff Mark Sterk resigned before the end of his term. Sterk had urged commissioners to choose Spokane Valley Police Chief Cal Walker to replace him.

Mielke said Knezovich’s subsequent career vindicated the 2006 vote he made after the commission interviewed the three candidates up for the job.

“I believe that he continued to improve the agency during his tenure as sheriff,” Mielke continued. “He was passionate about the work he did.”

“As much as people want to accuse Sheriff Knezovich of being self-serving, what I have learned, serving next to him all these years, is anything but,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, Knezovich’s successor, said at Knezovich’s retirement gathering that included county elected officials, members of the sheriff’s office and deputies. “He has done what he has felt was the best for you, for us, for all the citizens of Spokane County.”

Talking politics

The approach led to the sheriff often using, especially in recent years, a public megaphone to call out people with whom he disagreed on politics and law enforcement issues.

Knezovich was a vocal critic of former Republican state Rep. Matt Shea, who was ousted from the House GOP caucus in 2019 after an investigation found he engaged in domestic terrorism, even as others in the Republican Party stood by the Spokane Valley lawmaker. In later years, he turned his attention to members of the Democratic Party, including local and state elected officials, whom he accused of pushing policies that promoted lawlessness.

Knezovich said he noticed relationships he’d had with Democrats souring after the 2016 presidential election, and he began calling out what he called “progressive” politicians, whom he differentiated from Democrats.

In 2022, Knezovich condemned several lawmakers, including a Spokane County Commission candidate, in a video released on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and filmed at the county Public Safety Building while Knezovich was in uniform. The Washington Public Disclosure Commission late last year fined Knezovich $300 for violating state electioneering laws, a fine Knezovich has vowed to appeal.

What about the jail?

One of the lawmakers criticized by name in that video was Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs. He has been targeted by Knezovich frequently after serving as a lawyer for the Center for Justice that advocated for criminal defendants in the community and later joining the liberal-leaning wing of the Spokane City Council.

“He has a particular style that I think he thought was going to work,” Beggs said of Knezovich, before referencing the recent jury verdict in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former deputy against the sheriff that will cost the county $20 million. The county plans to appeal the decision.

“We both believed strongly that people were generally good, that if they got the right programs to meet their needs they could be productive members of the community,” Beggs continued.

The difference was where those people should receive that help, Beggs said. Knezovich thought they should remain jailed, while Beggs advocated for release.

Knezovich said building a new jail was the one thing he wished he’d been able to do during his tenure.

Knezovich continued in his recent interview to suggest forces including Beggs had prevented the construction of a new facility years ago, potentially costing lives and taxpayer dollars. Beggs said he continues to be puzzled by the accusation.

“He somehow holds me responsible they didn’t build one,” Beggs said. “I had no formal political power or influence over that at all.”

Knezovich still feels passionately about what a future jail proposal should look like. He spoke against the approach pushed by current Commissioners Al French and Josh Kerns to ask voters to approve a 0.2% sales tax to raise the funds for a new jail. Knezovich said such an approach would allow local jurisdictions to opt out and that such funds should go toward paying more people, including deputies, attorneys and jail staff, not building a facility that the community is likely to outgrow quickly.

“In order for the system to run, you’ve got to have programming,” Knezovich said.

Despite their disagreement on the jail issue, French received Knezovich’s thanks at his retirement party for being “one of the great elected officials” the sheriff worked with.

“We’re sad to see him go,” French said. “He doesn’t focus that hard on party politics. That’s one of the reasons he’s got some of the highest approval ratings.”

But some have accused the sheriff of being too defensive about the job and his deputies.

Progressives and culture

A culture audit of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, announced in partnership with the local chapter of the NAACP and Eastern Washington University in 2019, only attracted a 16% participation rate from deputies.

That led to a falling-out between Knezovich and Kurtis Robinson, then-president of the NAACP, that has persisted to this day.

“Quite frankly, I don’t trust him,” Knezovich said of Robinson. “We bent over backward trying to make that work. We wanted to meet with them, redo the questions and put the survey back out.”

Robinson noted that the sheriff had publicly called out himself and other criminal justice advocates in the community after the public split.

“The sheriff is so used to being in charge,” Robinson said. “When he ran into somebody that just listened — that didn’t react or respond in the same way when that person felt it wasn’t appropriate, when he couldn’t pull those levers to his satisfaction — there was no great surprise that he reverted back to the status quo.”

Knezovich said he took exception to Robinson’s public charge that the sheriff was displaying “blue fragility,” the idea that law enforcement cannot take public criticism without becoming defensive.

“This was a couple of weeks after him giving his word he’s going to work with me,” Knezovich said. “Then I read this garbage.”

Beggs said he’s also seen this side of the former sheriff, particularly in the few final months of his office, when Knezovich vowed to step in and clear a homeless encampment on Washington State Department of Transportation property in east Spokane.

“He did an independent thing, threatening lawsuits and scaring people; it just delayed things,” Beggs said.

Knezovich said his stance was about community safety and concerns over drugs and criminal activity originating in the camp. He also said size estimates coming from providers in the camp and the state were inaccurate, and touted progress at the nearby shelter to provide additional services.

“We basically doubled the capacity,” Knezovich said of the city’s Trent Avenue shelter. “That helped absorb some of the issues.”

Mielke said Knezovich will be remembered for his passion to serve the community. How some chose to interpret that passion, including when it appeared as criticism of others, is up to them, Mielke said.

“Obviously, he’s a very passionate guy,” Mielke said. “On any given moment, if you don’t agree with his passion, he will let you know. How are you going to deal with that?”

Knezovich plans to spend time in retirement with family in Wyoming, where he started his law enforcement career decades ago. Long rumored to be considering other political offices in Spokane County, the former sheriff said he’s unlikely to stay in Spokane’s political scene.

“I don’t see that happening in Spokane,” he said. “We moved here to get closer to family. Going back would be counterintuitive.”

Knezovich said he’s satisfied with his time as head of the office.

“Part of the reason I didn’t run for office again, was I didn’t have anything left to accomplish,” he said. “I had pretty much done everything I had set out to do, within my span of control.”