Jamie M. Walsh, 58, the wife of 19th District Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, was killed Monday in a crash in Grays Harbor County, according to the State Patrol.

Jamie Walsh, of Aberdeen, was southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at mile marker 78 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a fully loaded log truck at about 10:40 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the log truck, Edward S. Reames, 60, of Aberdeen, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Walsh’s 2003 Chrysler 300 was totaled in the crash.

She was an architect, according to previous reporting by The Chronicle. She and Jim Walsh had five children.

Jeff Clemens, of the Chinook Observer, first reported the crash.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Jamie several times over my career including sitting alongside her during a 2018 election night ballot count,” he wrote. “Jamie was a kindhearted sincere woman and genuine, who loved her husband with all her heart and was one of the nicest persons I’ve ever met.”