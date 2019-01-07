More than half of the people surveyed in Washington and Oregon said they're OK with the amount of rain we get here.

Tired of the rain and chilly weather yet?

If so, you are in the minority, at least according to a PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll.

More than half of the 1,200 people surveyed in Washington and Oregon said they’re OK with the amount of rain we get here, and three-quarters indicated they have a positive opinion overall of the climate where they live.

Sixteen percent said they “absolutely love” our watery winters.

We’re not doing much to fight the weather, either. Almost half of respondents who reported prolonged gloomy weather said they don’t do anything to “counteract the gloom.” And nearly four out of five folks surveyed said they usually don’t use an umbrella when it rains.

[RELATED: Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella]

Check out the results of the survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle last year:

If you’re new to Seattle, or just not among those who relish the damp, never fear: We compiled a starter kit of rain-gear basics so you can get outside without getting soaked.

[RELATED: How rainy is Seattle, really?]