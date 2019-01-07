More than half of the people surveyed in Washington and Oregon said they're OK with the amount of rain we get here.

Tired of the rain and chilly weather yet?

If so, you are in the minority, at least according to a PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll.

More than half of the 1,200 people surveyed in Washington and Oregon said they’re OK with the amount of rain we get here, and three-quarters indicated they have a positive opinion overall of the climate where they live.

Sixteen percent said they “absolutely love” our watery winters.

We’re not doing much to fight the weather, either. Almost half of respondents who reported prolonged gloomy weather said they don’t do anything to “counteract the gloom.” And nearly four out of five folks surveyed said they usually don’t use an umbrella when it rains.

Check out the results of the survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle last year:

PEMCO Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, that asked 600 Washington and 600 Oregon residents questions about driving habits and attitudes toward current Northwest issues.
If you’re new to Seattle, or just not among those who relish the damp, never fear: We compiled a starter kit of rain-gear basics so you can get outside without getting soaked.

